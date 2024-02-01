Kieft was active for 16 regular-season games and both postseason contests in the 2023 campaign, bringing in one of five targets for a two-yard touchdown.

Kieft once again served almost exclusively as a blocking tight end, but an even greater extent than during his rookie 2022 campaign when he'd posted a 7-80-1 line on 10 targets. The 26-year-old's only stats from scrimmage came in Week 15 against the Packers. Kieft figures to slot into the same role and continue to also contribute to multiple special-teams units during the third year of his four-year rookie deal in 2024.