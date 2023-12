Kieft caught his only target for a two-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Kieft's first catch of the season was certainly noteworthy and extended the Buccaneers' lead to 27-17 late in the third quarter. The blocking tight end also recorded a scoring grab on seven catches during his rookie 2022 campaign, but he remains a complete afterthought in the air attack despite Sunday's contribution.