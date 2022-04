The Buccaneers selected Kieft in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 218th overall.

Kieft comes to the league from Minnesota with 10 career receptions, so blocking will be his path to getting on the field in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers led off Day 3 of the draft by selecting Washington's Cade Otton, so Kieft has plenty of competition as it is. If Rob Gronkowski returns to Tampa Bay, Kieft is at risk of not making the roster.