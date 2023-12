Kieft went without a target while playing 17 of 74 snaps on offense in Tampa Bay's 30-12 win over Jacksonville.

A week after cashing in on his first reception of the season for a two-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers, Kieft's involvement as a pass catcher predictably dropped off. Kieft has been active for all 15 of Tampa Bay's games this season, but he's logged just five total targets while functioning mainly as a blocker during his time on the field.