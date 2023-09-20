Kieft went without a target over his 17 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bears.

After Kieft failed to reel in any of his three targets in the Week 1 win over the Vikings, quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't end up looking the tight end's way in the Week 2 win. Kieft has run routes (26.5 percent) more frequently than he's blocked (18.4 percent) when he's taken the field for passing plays, but he's unlikely to rank as anything more than a tertiary option in the aerial attack at any point this season.