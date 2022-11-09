Kieft brought in one of two targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday.

The rookie tight end continued to operate primarily in a blocking capacity while logging 16 snaps. Kieft made an appearance on the stat sheet in the form of one catch apiece over the last three games, and he could once again garner active status in the Week 10 contest versus the Seahawks in Munich, especially if Cameron Brate (neck) remains out.