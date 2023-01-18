Kieft failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He finished the 2022 regular season with seven receptions (10 targets) for 80 yards and a touchdown and one kickoff return for seven yards across 17 games.

The rookie tight end was primarily utilized as a blocker and on special teams, where he logged 271 snaps. Kieft was efficient with his few opportunities as a receiver, and he could be set to move up to the No. 2 role next season if veterans Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph (knee) aren't brought back.