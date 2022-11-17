Kieft did not log a target over 23 snaps during the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 10.

The blocking-first tight end had recorded a reception apiece over the prior three games, but with Cameron Brate returning from a neck injury Sunday, his minuscule pass-catching role disappeared altogether. Kieft will have negligible fantasy value as long as Cade Otton and Brate are healthy in front of him.