Kieft logged 10 snaps on offense but did not draw a target in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

The blocking tight end saw Baker Mayfield throw in his direction on three occasions without success in Week 1 against the Vikings, and he's subsequently failed to draw a target over the next two games. Kieft didn't even officially run any routes Monday night, as his blocking presence was needed versus an aggressive Eagles defense. Kieft's fantasy value figures to remain non-existent as long as complementary pass-catching options at tight end like David Wells and Payne Durham are healthy behind Cade Otton.