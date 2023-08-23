Kieft brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night.
The second-year blocking tight end made his first grab of preseason in his typically modest offensive role. Kieft should be locked into a roster spot given his superior blocking ability, which he flashed throughout his rookie 2022 campaign as the No. 3 tight end.
