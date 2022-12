Kieft hauled in his lone target for an 11-yard gain in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers.

For the third week in a row, Kieft drew a target in the passing game, but he remained a distant third in the pecking order at tight end behind fellow rookie Cade Otton and veteran Cameron Brate. Otton led the group with 44 snaps, while Brate and Kieft took the field for 28 and five snaps on offense, respectively.