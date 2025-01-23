Kieft did not see any targets across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

After exceeding 200 snaps from scrimmage in his first two seasons, Kieft's participation on offense dipped to 102 snaps in 2024 under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Additionally, after the 2022 sixth-round pick posted an 8-82-2 line 15 targets in his first pair of campaigns, Kieft was exclusively limited to blocking duties in 2024, and he'll head into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 projected to serve in the same capacity now that Coen has been retained.