Kieft (ankle) was listed as a DNP on the Buccaneers' estimated practice report Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Kieft apparently picked up an ankle injury at some point during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, as he was unable to participate in Monday's walkthrough sessions. However, the rookie tight end did manage to catch his lone target for 18 yards while playing 18 of his 33 snaps on offense in the contest, and the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. Kieft will now have two more practices to improve his status before Thursday's game against the Ravens.