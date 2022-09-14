Kieft logged 16 snaps on offense but did not draw a target during the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1.

The rookie sixth-round pick garnered active status as the No. 3 tight end behind Cameron Brate and fellow first-year player Cade Otton, but his role was limited to blocking in the opener. That's very likely to be par for the course moving forward, considering both Kieft's 265-pound frame and the fact he was used in a very similar role during his college days at Minnesota (12 catches in four seasons).