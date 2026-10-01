Kieft (elbow) did not participate in practice Thursday, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Kieft was absent from practice for the second straight day with an elbow injury. It's unclear what his status will be come Sunday against the Packers, but he will likely need to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday for a chance to play. The 28-year-old tight end has played minimal offensive snaps through the first three weeks of the season while operating in his usual role as the blocking tight end behind Cade Otton and Payne Durham.