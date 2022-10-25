Kieft (ankle) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.
After sitting out Monday, Kieft was back on the field in some capacity one day later and has one more opportunity to get back to full activity before the Buccaneers potentially gives him a designation for Thursday's contest versus Baltimore. While Cameron Brate hasn't practiced since injuring his neck during the Week 6 game against Pittsburgh, it looks as if Keift will once again operate as Tampa's No. 2 tight end behind Cade Otton should Brate eventually be ruled out for Thursday's matchup versus the Ravens.