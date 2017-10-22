Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Active in Week 7

Alexander (hamstring) is active in Week 7 against the Bills, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The standout linebacker will thus be on the field for the first time since the team's Week 2 opener, which he exited early. With Lavonte David (ankle) also suiting up, the Bucs will have their original projected linebacker trio of Alexander, David and Kendell Beckwith on the field for the first time since the aforementioned first game of the season.