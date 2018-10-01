Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Atypically low tackle numbers in loss
Alexander logged two solo tackles and one pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
This was about as outlier of a performance as you'll see from Alexander, who posted a career-low tackle figure for a non-injury-shortened game despite playing 59 snaps. The 24-year-old had logged no fewer than seven stops in any of his first three games, so expect him to bounce back in a Week 6 divisional tilt against the Falcons following a Week 5 bye.
