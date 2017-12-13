Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Boosts tackle numbers in Week 14 loss

Alexander managed 12 tackles (seven solo) -- including two for loss -- in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.

After five straight games with double-digit stops, Alexander posted a season-high tackle tally. The third-year linebacker also equaled a season best by making two of those tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Despite having missed nearly five full games due to a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign, Alexander could still make his way to a second straight 100-tackle season if he's able to compile 35 over the Buccaneers' final three contests.