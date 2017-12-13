Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Boosts tackle numbers in Week 14 loss
Alexander managed 12 tackles (seven solo) -- including two for loss -- in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.
After five straight games with double-digit stops, Alexander posted a season-high tackle tally. The third-year linebacker also equaled a season best by making two of those tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Despite having missed nearly five full games due to a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign, Alexander could still make his way to a second straight 100-tackle season if he's able to compile 35 over the Buccaneers' final three contests.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Posts six stops in OT loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Shares team lead in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Dominating performance in win•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Seven-tackle outing in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Racks up 10 tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Prolific effort in return•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...