Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Cleared to practice

Alexander (hamstring) has been cleared to return to practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alexander, who has missed the previous four games with a hamstring issue, appears on track to return for Week 7 barring any setbacks. His return figures to reduce both Adarius Glanton and rookie Kendell Beckwith's workloads.

