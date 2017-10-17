Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Cleared to practice
Alexander (hamstring) has been cleared to return to practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Alexander, who has missed the previous four games with a hamstring issue, appears on track to return for Week 7 barring any setbacks. His return figures to reduce both Adarius Glanton and rookie Kendell Beckwith's workloads.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out once again•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Returns to practice finally•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Set to sit Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Unlikely to suit up Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out again•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out against Vikes•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...