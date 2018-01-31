Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Co-leads NFC in Pro Bowl tackles

Alexander racked up six tackles (three solo) in the NFC's 24-23 Pro Bowl loss to the AFC on Sunday.

Alexander made a solid first impression in his initial all-star appearance, co-leading the NFC squad in tackles with the Falcons' Deion Jones. The third-year linebacker overcame an early-season hamstring injury to still average just over eight tackles per contest for the Bucs in 2017, and he also racked up a career-high three interceptions. Given his considerable talent, youth and stat-friendly middle linebacker role, Sunday's Pro Bowl was likely the first of many for the 23-year-old.