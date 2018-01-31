Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Co-leads NFC in Pro Bowl tackles
Alexander racked up six tackles (three solo) in the NFC's 24-23 Pro Bowl loss to the AFC on Sunday.
Alexander made a solid first impression in his initial all-star appearance, co-leading the NFC squad in tackles with the Falcons' Deion Jones. The third-year linebacker overcame an early-season hamstring injury to still average just over eight tackles per contest for the Bucs in 2017, and he also racked up a career-high three interceptions. Given his considerable talent, youth and stat-friendly middle linebacker role, Sunday's Pro Bowl was likely the first of many for the 23-year-old.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Racks up 11 tackles in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Nabs third INT of season•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Picks up 13 tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Boosts tackle numbers in Week 14 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Posts six stops in OT loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Shares team lead in tackles•
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...