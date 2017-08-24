Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Continued absence apparently precautionary
Alexander (hamstring) was absent from practice for a second straight day Wednesday but head coach Dirk Koetter said his ailment is "nothing serious", Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
While it's never a good feeling to see a player as valuable as Alexander being held out, Koetter's comments reinforce the notion that the team is merely playing it safe with the quarterback of their defense. Adarius Glanton filled in at middle linebacker in Alexander's stead with the first team Wednesday for a second straight practice.
