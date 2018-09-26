Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Continues racking up tackles

Alexander compiled eight tackles (five solo), including a half-tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

The sideline-to-sideline linebacker has posted no less than seven tackles in any of the Bucs' first three games thus far, and he's had at least a half-tackle for loss in each of those contests as well. Given his position as one of the linchpins of coordinator Mike Smith's aggressive scheme and diverse skill set, Alexander is an elite IDP option each week regardless of matchup.