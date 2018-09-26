Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Continues racking up tackles
Alexander compiled eight tackles (five solo), including a half-tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.
The sideline-to-sideline linebacker has posted no less than seven tackles in any of the Bucs' first three games thus far, and he's had at least a half-tackle for loss in each of those contests as well. Given his position as one of the linchpins of coordinator Mike Smith's aggressive scheme and diverse skill set, Alexander is an elite IDP option each week regardless of matchup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Dominating performance in Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Nine tackles in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Co-leads NFC in Pro Bowl tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Racks up 11 tackles in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Nabs third INT of season•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Picks up 13 tackles in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...