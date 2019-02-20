Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Continues to progress
Alexander (knee) is expected to be cleared to begin jogging next week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This is another positive signpost in Alexander's recovery from the torn ACL that ended his season in November. Continued progress will only help Alexander's market value as he approaches free agency in March.
