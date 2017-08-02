Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Could be poised for more pass rushes

Alexander could see additional pass-rushing opportunities in 2017, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "I think we've got some quick linebackers, guys with finesse who can make the running back or the tight end miss and get to the quarterback," said Alexander. "I think we're going to be doing a lot of rushing."

Both Alexander and fellow linebacker Lavonte David worked in some pass-rushing drills isolated against running backs and tight ends during Monday's practice, leading to some entertaining battles and showcasing the quickness of both players. Alexander has already tallied six sacks over his first 28 career games -- solid numbers for a middle linebacker in a 4-3 alignment -- and he could certainly boost those numbers in 2017 if the Bucs' reported offseason focus on blitzing their linebackers carries over into the regular season. With a full year of experience in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's aggressive scheme, the LSU product also figures to play more instinctively in 2017, which could certainly result in an even more impressive stat line than the ones he's produced in his first two seasons.