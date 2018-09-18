Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Dominating performance in Week 2
Alexander totaled seven tackles (six solo), including three for loss, and was credited with a sack and a forced fumble in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Alexander turned in his second straight dominating performance to start the season, with his Week 2 effort even exceeding that of the opener when he'd racked up an impressive nine tackles. The 24-year-old appears primed for elite-level IDP production, already having compiled two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and 16 combined tackles heading into a Week 3 showdown against the Steelers.
