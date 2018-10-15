Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Double-digit tackles Sunday

Alexander posted 11 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

After a poor outing in Week 5 in which he had just two tackles, Alexander bounced back in a big way Sunday. His 11 tackles were a season high for him as the Buccaneers took Atlanta to the brink and nearly pulled out a win. Alexander will look to maintain his momentum from Sunday's contest when Tampa Bay hosts Cleveland in Week 7.

