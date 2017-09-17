Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Doubtful to return with hamstring ailment

Alexander injured his hamstring Sunday against the Bears and is doubtful to return.

Alexander struggled with his hamstring throughout preseason, and this may be a lingering effect of that injury. If he's unable to return, the Bucs will only have four healthy linebackers on their active roster. Adarius Glanton and Cameron Lynch will fill in during Alexander's absence, but the two have played a combined 31 defensive snaps in the NFL, so it's tough to project their effectiveness. If Alexander is unable to return, keep an eye on his recovery throughout the upcoming week.