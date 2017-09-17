Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Expects to practice Wednesday
Alexander (hamstring) didn't return to Sunday's game against the Bears but expects to be back at practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Take Alexander's word with a grain of salt, since he was listed as doubtful to return when he left in the first half. Fantasy owners should monitor his recovery in the upcoming week as the Buccaneers prepare for a Week 3 matchup with the Vikings.
