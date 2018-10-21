Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Feared to have torn ACL
Alexander (knee) may have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's game against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Alexander exited Sunday's game after he "felt a pop" in his knee, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The star linebacker turned down a contract extension with the Buccaneers to begin the season, and a torn ACL would end the 24-year-old's season. Expect an update on Alexander's health after the conclusion of Sunday's game.
