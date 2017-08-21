Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Flashing improved coverage skills

Alexander, who posted three solo tackles in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars, also scored a pick-six off Jameis Winston in Saturday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Already a sideline-to-sideline stalwart against the run, Alexander focused on improving his pass coverage this offseason. The LSU product showed excellent athleticism and quickness on Saturday's interception, leaping high to snag the pass intended for DeSean Jackson over the middle. Alexander has been solid against the pass over his first two campaigns -- logging a total of 16 passes defensed and recording three interceptions -- so further improvement would push him even closer to elite status in his third season.