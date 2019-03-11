Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Four-year deal with 49ers

Alexander (knee) is in line to sign a four-year $54 million deal with the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Alexander's deal will reportedly include $27 million guaranteed. The 24-year-old is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 7 of the 2018 season, but with his rehab progressing, the linebacker should be at or close to 100 percent in advance of the 49ers' regular-season opener. In 46 NFL games (with Tampa Bay) since being a fourth-rounder in 2015, Alexander logged 380 tackles, a rate of production that has made him a quality fantasy IDP option.