Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Gearing up for start

Alexander (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 23-year-old linebacker was expected to be able to play in the Bucs' season opener all along, and now that it's official we don't have to worry about whether an inexperienced Adarius Glanton could fill in effectively. Alexander continues to be a solid IDP starter with his proficient tackling and coverage abilities.

