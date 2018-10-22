Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Lands on IR

Alexander (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Alexander's placement on injured reserve comes shortly following confirmations that the 2015 fourth-round pick tore his ACL during Sunday's win over the Browns. The star linebacker will miss the remainder of the season, and Adarius Taylor is likely to slot into the starting lineup as his replacement. Tampa Bay's already-struggling defense is all the more likely to give up big points in Alexander's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories