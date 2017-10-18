Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Logs full practice
Alexander (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Alexander is expected to play Sunday in Buffalo for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the Bucs' season opener. With Lavonte David (ankle) also expected to play, rookie Kendell Beckwith likely will step back to a limited role. It is possible the Bucs ease Alexander back into action, but his IDP ceiling remains as high as ever.
