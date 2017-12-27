Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Nabs third INT of season
Alexander had eight tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
The interception is Alexander's third of the season, and he now has 86 tackles (60 solo) in 11 games. The 23-year-old would likely be near the top of the league in tackles if not for the hamstring injury that cost him four early-season games.
