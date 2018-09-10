Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Nine tackles in opener

Alexander wracked up nine tackles in a 48-40 win over the Saints in Week 1.

Alexander has been a tackling machine when healthy, recording 145 tackles in 2016, the only year he played in all 16 games. If he can remain on the field in 2018 he'll be a solid IDP play alongside his teammate Lavonte David. Looking ahead, Alexander and the Buccaneers have another tough matchup in Week 2 when the Eagles come to Tampa Bay.