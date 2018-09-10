Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Nine tackles in opener
Alexander wracked up nine tackles in a 48-40 win over the Saints in Week 1.
Alexander has been a tackling machine when healthy, recording 145 tackles in 2016, the only year he played in all 16 games. If he can remain on the field in 2018 he'll be a solid IDP play alongside his teammate Lavonte David. Looking ahead, Alexander and the Buccaneers have another tough matchup in Week 2 when the Eagles come to Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Co-leads NFC in Pro Bowl tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Racks up 11 tackles in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Nabs third INT of season•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Picks up 13 tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Boosts tackle numbers in Week 14 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Posts six stops in OT loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...