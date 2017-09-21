Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Non-participant Wednesday

Although he expected to be back to practice Wednesday, Alexander (hamstring) ended up being a non-participant.

Alexander was knocked out of Week 2's win over the Bears after irking his hamstring, but appeared confident in his recovery following the game. However, it is always important to take a player's diagnosis of their own injury with a grain of salt. Hamstring injuries can be tricky to gauge, so the Bucs may simply be exercising caution here. Regardless, the 23-year-old's status will need to be monitored throughout the week. Adriaus Glanton would presumably be in line to fill in at middle linebacker should Alexander ultimately be unable to go Sunday.