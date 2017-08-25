Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Not expected to play Saturday
Alexander (hamstring), who missed a third straight practice Thursday, isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
While head coach Dirk Koetter continues to downplay the severity of Alexander's injury, it's apparently enough for the Bucs to exercise considerable caution with their emerging middle linebacker. That said, it's likely the prudent approach, considering the lingering nature of soft tissue injuries and the vast importance of Alexander to the defensive scheme.
