Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest
Alexander has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Cleveland with a knee injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
With Alexander out, Cameron Lynch and Devante Bond could be asked to step in and fill the temporary void. It's too premature to speculate how long Alexander will be sidelined, but his practice report next week should help provide more clarity moving forward.
