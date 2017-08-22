Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Out with hamstring injury
Alexander did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Alexander's injury is currently unknown, as there was no report of him being hurt following Thursday's preseason victory over the Jaguars. Alexander will continue to be monitored on a day-by-day basis, but in his absence, look for Adarius Glanton to take on the first-team reps in practice at middle linebacker.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Flashing improved coverage skills•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Could be poised for more pass rushes•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Nets double-digit tackles again in Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Posts 10 tackles in Saturday loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Named Pro Bowl alternate earlier in week•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Racks up 21 tackles in Week 15 loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...