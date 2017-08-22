Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Out with hamstring injury

Alexander did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of Alexander's injury is currently unknown, as there was no report of him being hurt following Thursday's preseason victory over the Jaguars. Alexander will continue to be monitored on a day-by-day basis, but in his absence, look for Adarius Glanton to take on the first-team reps in practice at middle linebacker.