Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Picks up 13 tackles in loss

Alexander recorded a season-high 13 solo tackles in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.

Alexander has now logged double-digit tackles in consecutive weeks, which brings his total of reaching that mark up to three times on the season. The third year linebacker was the only Buccaneers defender to see all 71 snaps on defense. He appears to be firing on all cylinders as the season winds down.

