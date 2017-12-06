Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Posts six stops in OT loss
Alexander managed six tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.
Alexander posted his lowest solo tackle total since the Buccaneers' Week 2 season opener, a game that he exited early due to a hamstring injury. Despite the slight downturn in production Sunday, Alexander was coming off back-to-back eight-tackle efforts and remains an above-average IDP option with his sideline-to-sideline role in the middle of coordinator Mike Smith's scheme.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Shares team lead in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Dominating performance in win•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Seven-tackle outing in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Racks up 10 tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Prolific effort in return•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Active in Week 7•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.