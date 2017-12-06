Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Posts six stops in OT loss

Alexander managed six tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

Alexander posted his lowest solo tackle total since the Buccaneers' Week 2 season opener, a game that he exited early due to a hamstring injury. Despite the slight downturn in production Sunday, Alexander was coming off back-to-back eight-tackle efforts and remains an above-average IDP option with his sideline-to-sideline role in the middle of coordinator Mike Smith's scheme.