Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Prolific effort in return
Alexander (hamstring) compiled nine tackles (six solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.
Making his first appearance since Week 2, Alexander generated the level of production he often exhibited in his first couple of seasons. The 23-year-old linebacker was injured early in the season-opening win over the Bears, so Sunday marked his first opportunity to begin racking up some numbers. Now apparently at full health, Alexander should be considered an above-average IDP option moving forward.
