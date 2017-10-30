Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Racks up 10 tackles in loss
Alexander posted 10 tackles (six solo), including two for loss, in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
Alexander has gotten right back to his usual level of production since returning from his multi-week hamstring injury. The third-year linebacker has racked up 19 stops (12 solo), including three for loss, over the two games since his return, corroborating his standing as an elite IDP option. He'll look to continue building his 2017 resume versus the Saints in Week 9.
