Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Racks up 11 tackles in finale

Alexander posted 11 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

The third-year linebacker wrapped up the campaign in typically explosive fashion, posting a double-digit tackle total for the third time in the last four contests. Alexander logged less than six tackles only once in the 11 non-injury-shortened games he played, and he managed a career-high three interceptions, to go along with one fumble recovery and four passes defensed overall, despite missing a quarter of the campaign. Alexander has taken well to defensive coordinator Mike Smith's attacking scheme in his first two seasons within it, and he'll look to post even better numbers in what , barring an extension in the offseason, shapes up as a contract year in 2018.