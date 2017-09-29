Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out again
The Buccaneers ruled Alexander (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
With Alexander out and Lavonte David (ankle) listed as doubtful, Kendell Beckwith and Adarius Glanton may both need to handle three-down roles. Beckwith had eight tackles (six solo) and played every defensive snap in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out against Vikes•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Non-participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Expects to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Doubtful to return with hamstring ailment•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Gearing up for start•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...