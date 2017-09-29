Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out again

The Buccaneers ruled Alexander (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

With Alexander out and Lavonte David (ankle) listed as doubtful, Kendell Beckwith and Adarius Glanton may both need to handle three-down roles. Beckwith had eight tackles (six solo) and played every defensive snap in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.