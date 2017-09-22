Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out against Vikes

The Buccaneers ruled Alexander (hamstring) out for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander was unable to practice all week after making an early exit from Sunday's blowout win of the Bears. His absence is good news for Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, who nonetheless faces a challenging matchup without Sam Bradford (knee) available to keep safeties out of the box. Adarius Glanton figures to replace Alexander in Tampa Bay's 4-3 base defense, with Lavonte David and Kendell Beckwith getting the snaps in the nickel. Coming off a down 2016 season from an IDP standpoint, David had a team-high nine tackles last week. His stat lines figure to benefit from his teammate's continued absence, given that Alexander led the NFL with 108 solo tackles last year.