Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out once again

The Buccaneers ruled Alexander (hamstring) out for Sunday's game in Arizona.

Alexander returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant and stayed that way throughout the week, hinting at a possible return Week 7 in Buffalo. Even if Lavonte David (questionable-ankle) is available Sunday, rookie Kendell Beckwith should get at least one more chance to handle a three-down role.

