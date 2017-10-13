Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Ruled out once again
The Buccaneers ruled Alexander (hamstring) out for Sunday's game in Arizona.
Alexander returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant and stayed that way throughout the week, hinting at a possible return Week 7 in Buffalo. Even if Lavonte David (questionable-ankle) is available Sunday, rookie Kendell Beckwith should get at least one more chance to handle a three-down role.
