Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Set to return in Buffalo
Alexander (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Buffalo.
Alexander was a full practice participant all week and should be ready to reclaim his starting job in the Tampa defense. The 'questionable' designation is a non-concern, as the Bucs are using it on a number of players who aren't actually in any danger of missing Sunday's game. There is some chance Alexander doesn't step right back in as a three-down 'backer, considering how well Kendell Beckwith has played in his absence.
